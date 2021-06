WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — NewsNation’s Capitol Hill reporter Joe Khalil welcomed a baby girl this Friday with his wife.

The baby, named Selma Leila Khalil, weighed 7 lbs 15 oz when born. Khalil says the baby and his wife, Shirin Rajaee are doing great.

I’m gonna have to update the Twitter bio, I just got a new job title…



Selma Leila Khalil came in at 7 lbs 15 oz on Friday 😁😁😁😁😁😁. @ShirinRajaee and baby are doing great pic.twitter.com/BGBilkk2AJ — Joe Khalil (@JoeKhalilTV) June 21, 2021

Rajaee also posted about Selma saying she, “can’t stop staring at her.”