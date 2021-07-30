Sea turtle released into Atlantic 3 years after she was found in a hotel trash can as a baby

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) — Addy the loggerhead turtle was found inside a trash can left in a Georgia hotel room in 2018, abandoned along with five other hatchlings.

At the time, Addy was less than two inches long and was taken in by the Tybee Island Marine Science Center as a “marine debris ambassador.” The others were released back into the ocean.

“Addy has grown by leaps and bounds over the last three years since she and five nestmates were saved,” said Cathy Sakas, president of the Tybee Island Marine Science Centers Board of Trustees. “The housekeeper knew just what to do by calling this center.”

Addy as a baby loggerhead in 2018 (courtesy: WSAV)

Days after her third birthday and now weighing in at 35 pounds, Addy successfully passed several health tests before the center approved her release into the Atlantic Ocean, where she’s expected to continue to grow.

There was a big crowd to watch it all as Addy was laid on the beach of Tybee Island. While she was unsure at first, once she figured things out she didn’t look back.

According to Sakas, she could return to lay her eggs on Tybee Island in 20 years or so.

