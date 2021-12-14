Teen’s nonprofit helps the homeless

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — 14-year-old Jahkil Jackson is the founder of Project I Am, a nonprofit dedicated to helping the homeless.

“My aunt took me and my cousin to go feed the homeless when I was five. She really sparked something in me and it led to this amazing organization that I’ve been doing for almost six years now,” Jackson said on “Morning in America.”

Project I Am brings awareness to homelessness and provides temporary support to those in need. Jackson began the initiative when he was 8.

He packages “blessing bags” for the homeless.

“Inside the bags are toiletry items like soap, tissue, socks, hand sanitizer, wipes, toothbrush, toothpaste and different daily essentials that we usually have that we sometimes take advantage of that they don’t have,” Jackson said.

Jackson says he hopes his actions inspire others to be change agents.

“I’ve been blessed to set an example for my generation. So not only is our future looking bright, your future is, too,” he said.