Study: These are the 10 least stressed out states in the US

(NewsNation) — Work, lack of sleep and high inflation are just some of the things stressing out American adults. A new study found your stress levels could be impacted by where you live.

WalletHub assessed the 50 states for 41 indicators of stress, including: unemployment rate, income growth, rate of separation and divorce, mental health, and unaffordability of visits to the doctor.

Minnesota is the least stressed state in the U.S., according to the report. Residents say they experience the least amount of money and family-related stress and get the second-highest average hours of sleep per night, just behind Colorado.

The 10 least stressed-out states in America:

1. Minnesota

2. Utah

3. New Hampshire

4. South Dakota

5. Massachusetts

6. Iowa

7. New Jersey

8. Connecticut

9. North Dakota

10. Virginia

Mississippi was ranked as the most stressed-out state in the U.S., with the highest rate of money-related stress. It also has one of the country’s least educated and least productive workforces, and one of the worst rates of worker migrations, according to CNBC.

Places like Hawaii and Florida, which have previously been named some of the happiest states in the country, didn’t make the top 10 list for this study.

The report used data from the U.S. Census Bureau, Bureau of Labor Statistics, Centers for Disease Control and more to determine the results.