$1K blood test detects cancer early; doctors debate patient use

(NewsNation) — Grail, a biotech company, has created a blood test that could revolutionize cancer detection by identifying more than 50 types early. Though the test has gained popularity, concerns about accuracy persist and more research is needed. Yet, for one patient, it was life-changing.

Cancer is projected to claim the lives of more than 600,000 Americans in 2023, according to the American Cancer Society, equating to more than one person dying from cancer every minute.

The list price for the test, which currently isn’t covered by most insurance plans or approved by the Food and Drug Administration, is $949. Grail has sold at least 100,000 Galleri tests since they became available in June 2021, according to a company update in July.

The blood test searches for circulating tumor DNA released from dying cancer cells into the bloodstream.

Valerie Caro, an Arizona real estate broker, underwent the test about a year ago and surprisingly discovered she had cancer. She credits the tests with saving her life.

“I’m 55 and I have a lot of life to live, and because of this test and because of moving forward and doing this and finding that cancer having it detected early, I’m gonna have the honor of living the rest of my life,” Caro said.

After several rounds of procedures and tests, doctors found a 4.3-centimeter cancerous tumor on her gallbladder; a type of cancer which she said spreads quickly.

“How lucky I am because the cancer from the gallbladder goes very quickly from the gallbladder to the liver to the lungs,” Caro explained.

Dr. Amy Faith Ho claims it’s profit-driven and potentially harmful.

“I think it’s a business. These should really be discussed in conjunction with your doctor, and insurance is pretty clear currently that they are not going to cover these,” Ho said.

Grail scientists and doctors argue the test’s benefits outweigh the risks.

“The treatment burdens are lower,” said Eric Klein, a Grail scientist. “The likelihood of being able to return to your family and be economically productive are much higher. It’s far cheaper to treat stage one and two cancer.”

Despite disagreements over the test’s validity, Caro is thrilled she took it and recommends it.

“The most brave thing you can do is take the test for the first time. Because you don’t know what the outcome’s going to be,” Caro said. “I took the test last year thinking I’m gonna use this as a baseline, and then every year I’m just gonna take it, and then you’ll always be ahead of this basically cancer curve.”