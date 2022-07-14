2 dead in salmonella outbreak CDC links to backyard poultry

(NewsNation) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday linked a salmonella outbreak in 48 states with backyard poultry.

The agency said in a notice that nearly 600 people are known to have been infected in the outbreak. Of those infected, 92 were hospitalized and two people died.

According to the CDC, backyard poultry, such as chickens and ducks, can carry salmonella germs even if they look healthy and clean. These germs can easily spread to anything in the areas where the poultry live and roam.

You can get sick from touching your backyard poultry or anything in their environment and then touching your mouth or food and swallowing Salmonella germs, the CDC warned.

To decrease your risk, the CDC recommends:

Washing your hands

Being safe around backyard flocks

Supervising kids around flocks

Handling eggs safely

According to the CDC, most people infected with salmonella experience diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps.

Symptoms usually start six hours to six days after swallowing the bacteria.

Most people recover without treatment after four to seven days.

Some people — especially children younger than 5, adults 65 years and older and people with weakened immune systems — may experience more severe illnesses that require medical treatment or hospitalization.