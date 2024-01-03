More $35 insulin price caps go into effect

(NewsNation) — More Americans are eligible to buy insulin for $35 after major insulin manufacturers instituted new pricing Jan. 1.

Three drugmakers who control most of the global insulin market made moves last year to lower insulin prices, but some of the price caps were not put into place until this year.

Eli Lilly first announced its price slashes last year, with Novo Nordisk following behind and launching its MyInsulinRx program that gives a 30-day supply of insulin for $35 to eligible patients. In March 2023, Sanofi said it would cap out-of-pocket insulin costs at $35 for many patients.

According to reports, the lower costs will save companies money due to the American Rescue Plan Act provision that changes the amount of the rebate drugmakers have to pay Medicaid.

Industry insulin manufacturers have faced criticism for years over the rise of insulin prices. From 2014 to 2019, the average annual insulin price rose 55%, the American Diabetes Association discovered.

A 2022 study found that more than a million people with diabetes have made the dangerous decision to ration insulin to save money.

The Hill contributed to this report.