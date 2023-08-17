Boxes of the diabetes drug Ozempic rest on a pharmacy counter on April 17, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Ozempic was originally approved by the FDA to treat people with Type 2 diabetes- who risk serious health consequences without medication. In recent months, there has been a spike in demand for Ozempic, or semaglutide, due to its weight loss benefits, which has led to shortages. Some doctors prescribe Ozempic off-label to treat obesity. (Photo illustration by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

(NewsNation) — Dozens of websites are selling “knock-off” versions of popular weight loss and diabetes drugs that cost much less than the brand names but also come with a lot more risk.

The Wall Street Journal published a report Tuesday saying it identified more than 50 websites selling semaglutide and tirzepatide, ingredients found in prescription drugs Ozempic, Wegovy and Mounjaro.

All three are currently in a shortage, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

These sites tout discounts (the ingredients cost $100 to $200 a month, compared to over $1,000 for the actual drug) and say they are “pharmaceutical grade” quality, the Wall Street Journal wrote, but they also note their products are “for research purposes only.”

Even though nearly all the websites included disclaimers that the substances they’re selling are not for human consumption, vendors the Wall Street Journal looked at also had instructions for preparing human doses. They also, the publication found, do not include an FDA warning stating that both semaglutide and tirzepatide increase people’s risk of thyroid tumors.

The FDA has not approved a generic version of the drugs. Patents on them are expected to last until 2032.

America’s Poison Centers said there were 5,639 reports involving exposure to products that contain semaglutide, tirzepatide and other GLP-1 drugs. However, the organization doesn’t distinguish between name-brand and unapproved drugs, the Wall Street Journal said.

Officials have been warning people of the health issues that can come from using unregulated versions of the drug since reports surfaced about patients using semaglutide that have been compounded in online pharmacies.

“Patients and health care professionals should understand that the agency does not review compounded versions of these drugs for safety, effectiveness, or quality,” an FDA notice from late May said.

In addition, Norvo Nordisk, which manufactures Ozempic and Wegovy has said it is taking “multiple actions,” including lawsuits, against counterfeit and compounded semaglutide products, as the company says these may “expose patients to health risks.”

NewsNation medical contributor Dr. Dave Montgomery has also warned about knock-offs.

“When the FDA says ‘Hey guys, I don’t know what this is that the compounding pharmacies are giving you,’ you probably should back up. I think we should pay attention to them,” Montgomery said on “CUOMO.”

About 18 sites looked into by the Wall Street Journal have run ads on Instagram or Facebook in recent months, with promotions like a “buy one get two free” deal. Meta Platforms, which owns Instagram and Facebook, did remove these ads after the news outlet brought them to the company’s attention.

“Our policies prohibit the advertisement of prescription drugs without the proper authorization and approval, and when we identify violating ads we work quickly to remove them,” a Meta spokesman said to the Journal. “We continue to improve our systems, including how we detect ads and behavior that go against our rules.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.