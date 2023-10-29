A relaxing hot tub may not be the best for heart health

(NewsNation) — Soaking in a hot tub after a long day might not be the best thing for people with heart disease.

Prolonged exposure to hot water can overheat the body and place stress on the heart, according to medical experts.

When in hot water, the body’s natural cooling mechanism through sweating is stopped. To regulate the temperature, blood vessels dilate, causing a drop in blood pressure, which prompts the heart rate to accelerate.

While this response is generally harmless for healthy individuals, it can pose a strain on the heart for those with pre-existing heart conditions.

For individuals with underlying cardiovascular issues, hot tubs can place excessive demands on the heart, potentially resulting in various complications like cardiac arrest, or increased risk of stroke.

Most recently actor Matthew Perry died due to a cardiac arrest while soaking in a jacuzzi.

Famous Bollywod actress Sridevi also drowned in a tub after a cardiac arrest.