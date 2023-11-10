Alcohol and caffeine together may promote better sleep: Study

(NewsNation) — University of Washington Center and University of California Berkeley researchers believe they may have found a potential key to improving sleep quality, and the surprising combination involves coffee and alcohol.

“Having both caffeine and alcohol in the same night had a mitigating effect on each other’s negative effects on sleep,” said Frank Song, a UW Medicine Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences

The study revealed that, on average, caffeine consumption resulted in a 10-minute reduction in sleep per cup consumed the previous day. Similarly, alcohol intake led to a 4% decline in sleep quality per drink the day before.

However, this trend didn’t hold when the two were combined both during the day and at night.

“Unlike what we had predicted, it ended up being positive,” Song said.

According to Dr. Jill Waggoner, it’s basic math behind the findings.

“They counteracted each other,” she said.

Historically, caffeine and alcohol have been associated with negative impacts on sleep. This research could mark the first known study to combine real-world effects of alcohol and caffeine on both the quality and quantity of nightly sleep.

“Independently, they disrupt sleep. So, it looks like that was what they found out as well is that independently they disrupted sleep. The caveat for this study was that they studied them together, which had never happened before,” Waggoner explained.

It’s important to note that researchers aren’t suggesting excessive coffee or alcohol consumption. The study emphasizes moderation and further research is needed for a comprehensive understanding.