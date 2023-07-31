Alcohol-related deaths rising in U.S. women, data shows

Wineglasses and wine bottles on display for serving a wine tasting. Red and white fermented grape beverages are poured into two sparkling glasses. Warm, orange brown wooden cellar wine racks are reflected and in soft focus in the background. The close-up view of the alcohol is indoors, with no people.

(NewsNation) — Deaths related to excessive alcohol consumption are rising among women in the U.S., according to new research.

Analysis of two years worth of data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found alcohol-related mortality rose 14.7% for women as compared to 12.5% for men.

Men are still more likely overall to die of alcohol-related causes. But the data shows women are starting to catch up. One reason could be due to changing perceptions that have normalized the consumption of alcohol.

Women are also more likely to develop medical complications from alcohol consumption more quickly than men. Women’s bodies have lower amounts of the enzyme needed to break down alcohol as well as lower water content, which means they don’t metabolize alcohol as quickly as men.

That means they are likely to develop complications, like liver disease, sooner than men are.

Previous research showed alcohol consumption rising among women overall, including binge drinking.