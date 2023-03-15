Expert offers tips and tricks on surviving allergy season

CHICAGO (NewsNation) — This year is expected to be one of the worst allergy seasons Americans have seen, according to a report by Climate Central.

Dr. Neeta Ogden from the Allergy and Asthma Foundation of America offered some tips and tricks on how to survive this year’s allergy season.

“When the allergy season really hits, you want to do things like keep your windows closed at home — don’t sleep with your windows open,” Ogden said.

“What you’re focusing on is really trying to avoid that pollen, avoiding the triggers, downloading a pollen app on your phone so you can see what kind of day is ahead and maybe avoid a long game of golf or a long run on those days. Start exercising indoors, coming home and taking a shower, washing your hair, rinsing out your nose and eyes with the saline brands, and having an air purifier, especially in the bedroom.”