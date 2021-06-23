American Academy of Pediatrics recommends cardiac screenings for children every 3 years

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — The American Academy of Pediatrics now says all kids — not just those who play sports — should be screened for potential heart problems at least every three years.

A new guidance comes on the heels of a Danish soccer player’s sudden collapse on the field.

Sudden cardiac arrest is rare in young people but it can happen. Approximately 2,000 under the age of 25 die from sudden cardiac arrest each year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Dr. Parik Sharma, a cardiologist at Rush University Medical Center, applauded the new recommendation.

“I think most parents tend to take their children for [pre-participation screenings] and that’s the time in which all these questions are generally asked by the pediatrician or pediatric cardiologist,” said Sharma. “I think this outdated policy document by the American Academy of Pediatrics highlights that this can be incorporated on your yearly visits to your pediatrician.”

