Americans face laxative shortage due to high demand, TikTok trend

(NewsNation) — Americans are facing a laxative shortage at stores across the U.S. due to surging demand.

According to a report by The Wall Street Journal, the shortage is due to several reasons, including the fact that most Americans aren’t consuming enough fiber, TikTokers pushing laxatives for weight loss and an aging American population.

Another factor may be constipation brought on by hybrid work and travel. The Wall Street Journal reported that hybrid work and travel can disrupt normal routines, triggering changes in normal bathroom functions.

Gastroenterologists revealed to the paper that supplies of laxatives have been drained by what they described as post-pandemic bowel dysfunction, which was likely caused by lingering effects of poor eating habits, exercising less and suffering with greater anxiety during the pandemic.

Searches for laxative pills on Amazon have more than tripled in the past year, according to analytics company Pattern.

Meanwhile, the #GutTok trend has emerged on TikTok — which has racked up over 1.1 billion views — where users take laxatives, primarily Miralex, on a daily basis.

Hundreds of videos tout polyethylene glycol 3350, better known by brand names Miralax, Ex-Lax and Glycolax, as a “budget Ozempic” to feel skinnier, psychologists found, according to The Wall Street Journal.

However, doctors have said the trend is spreading misinformation about what healthy bathroom behavior looks like.

While laxatives can be used to alleviate constipation, Dr. Wendi LeBrett, a gastroenterologist who runs a TikTok under the name @socalgastrodoc, told Insider her first recommendation for adults struggling with their bowels is to increase fiber — especially psyllium husk.

“I typically actually recommend starting with psyllium as my first-line treatment,” LeBrett told Insider.

She also said she recommends people add more fiber to their diet by increasing the amount of fruits and vegetables they eat, especially kiwi, mango and dragonfruit.