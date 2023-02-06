At-home brain zapping grows in popularity

(NewsNation) — A new health craze growing in popularity is apparently brain zapping while at home.

Transcranial Direct-Current Stimulation (tDCS) sends weak electrical currents to the brain through a device attached to the head. Some of the at-home devices range in price from $40 to $500.

Enthusiasts say the at-home stimulation can give a mental edge and eliminate brain fog in some cases. But, some scientists say they are not sold on the at-home options being a safe, long-term solution.

Anna Wexler, assistant professor of medical ethics and health policy at the University of Pennsylvania, speaks about possible risks or potential benefits of the devices.