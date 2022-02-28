(NewsNation Now) — In the most dire circumstances, in the strangest of places, somehow life finds a way.

In the basement of a maternity hospital, where his mother was forced to shelter for fear of Russian bombs and missiles, a baby boy greets the world and takes his first breath. A baby girl, Mia, takes her first view of the world from a shelter in Kyiv, safe from the bombing devastating the city around her.

While Ukraine’s military defends with weapons, “The weapons of doctors are their selfless labors,” wrote Viktor Liashko, Ukraine’s minister of health.

Liashko shared photos of two more baby boys born in a bomb shelter in Kherson, describing them as the face of war but also of compassion, brought into the world by people risking their own lives to ensure the safety of the next generation.

According to Liashko, as of this weekend no hospitals in Ukraine have closed. He said they are finding ways to provide care, although he did add they would appreciate some “armored medical vests.”