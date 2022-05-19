FDA chief says formula shortage should ease within days

(NewsNation) — How did we get here and when will it get better? Those are among the questions that remain as FDA Commissioner Dr. Robert Califf on Thursday became the first Biden administration official to testify before Congress on the national shortage of baby formula.

Califf faced a bipartisan grilling from House lawmakers over an issue that has angered American parents.

“It’s not optional for families, this is essential,” Rep. Lauren Underwood, D-Ill., said.

“So I can tell my constituents that within a matter of days, they will be able to find formula on the shelves?” asked Rep. Julia Letlow, R-La.

Califf replied, “It will gradually get better.”

The nationwide shortage is partly due to the closing of Abbott Nutrition’s production plant in Michigan, the largest in the U.S., which has been closed since February over contamination problems.

Califf told lawmakers Thursday that the shuttered factory could be back up and running as soon as next week, though he sidestepped questions about whether his agency should have intervened earlier.

“I’m pleased to say today we’ve already made significant progress and I think we are on track to get it open within the next week to two weeks, most likely at the outer bound two weeks,” Califf said.

Lawmakers grilled Califf about why it took months to inspect the plant, even though officials knew about safety conditions when they first got a complaint back in October.

But Califf declined to answer in any detail, saying they had suspended inspections in December because of a COVID-19 surge but were still doing what they called mission-critical inspections.

A lawmaker then asked why baby formula wasn’t considered mission-critical.

“This is something parents are asking us about; they want to know what happened. It’s not acceptable to say you can’t comment on it,” said Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Wis. “This is a problem I’ve seen over and over with the FDA: You guys aren’t good at communicating.”

After production resumes, Abbott has said, it could take about two months before new formula begins arriving in stores.

But for some babies, it’s a race against time, and the help can’t come soon enough.

Chelsea Carsten is the director of a group in Atlanta called the Bunny Hive, which helps moms and caregivers track down formula for their kids.

“They have tears in their eyes,” Carsten said. “They’re just so grateful that we could be here for them to help them find the formula that they need to feed the little ones.”

The questions for the FDA commissioner came one day after the Biden administration announced it’s invoking the Defense Production Act to speed up the supply chain for baby formula manufacturers.

Biden is also authorizing the Defense Department to use commercial aircraft to fly formula supplies that meet federal standards from overseas to the U.S., in what the White House is calling “Operation Fly Formula.”

Some parents across the nation developed their own strategies to combat the shortage, teaming up to send each other formula.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.