‘Baby Ninja Turtle’ suffers from rare condition

(NewsNation) — One family has nicknamed their infant “little Ninja Turtle” due to a growth on his back that once resembled a turtle shell.

James McCallum was born with giant congenital melanocytic nevus, a condition where pigment cells don’t develop correctly. In his case, it caused the 20-month-old to have a large raised area on his back which looked like a giant mole — or a turtle shell.

McCallum’s parents, Kaitlyn and Tim McCallum, noticed something different right away, though the growth continued to get larger over the months.

“It was just a different tint, a different color, there was some kind of scabby-type things on his upper back,” Tim McCallum said.

It took two surgeries just for James to be able to lay on his back and his parents said they noticed he seemed more comfortable. Doctors told the family the little boy will grow up with minimal scarring from his surgery.

Kaitlyn McCallum has a message for other parents whose children are dealing with a rare condition.

“You’re not alone,” Kaitlyn said. “Reach out to your community and there are people that have the same thing that can help you.”