Biden administration warns of dangers of tranq

(NewsNation) — The Biden administration is warning people about a dangerous new drug. Xylazine, also known as tranq, is a veterinary drug that’s being mixed with other illegal substances, often without users being aware.

Xylazine can increase the risks of overdose from drugs like fentanyl, especially when users aren’t aware the drugs have been mixed. Because it’s not an opioid, xylazine doesn’t respond to drugs like Narcan, which can be used to reverse an overdose, increasing the risk of harm.

White House Director of National Drug Control Policy Dr. Rahul Gupta joined NewsNation to discuss what the administration is doing to stop the flow of xylazine in illicit drugs while keeping it available for legitimate veterinary uses.

“It is a dangerous drug, it was never meant to be used for human consumption. And when xylazine gets mixed up with fentanyl, which is the case in so many places today, it can really cause severe and life-threatening impact that includes lowering your breathing your heart rate as well as blood pressure to unsafe levels,” Gupta explained.

The drug can also cause serious flesh wounds that can lead to amputation. Drug traffickers looking to increase their profits typically combine xylazine with other substances.

“We’re looking into whether it’s coming as diversion from manufacturers, or its own de novo supply,” Gupta said.

Because there are legitimate veterinary and agricultural uses of xylazine, which is typically used as a sedative for pets and livestock, Gupta said the goal is to divert xylazine from the streets without interrupting legal supply and uses of the substance.

Beyond removing supply, Gupta said there is a focus on prevention, including increasing resources for substance use disorder treatment and increasing the availability of tests to understand how widespread the drug has become.