Brue Willis’ dementia specialist on ways to help loved ones

(NewsNation) — Brue Willis’ wife, Emma, said she is “grateful” to work with dementia specialist Teepa Snow to help teach her how to care for her husband as he battles the disease.

The 67-year-old actor, famous for “Die Hard”, was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTD), a progressive disease that has no cure. FTD symptoms often arise in younger patients between the ages of 40 and 65, according to the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine.

In a heartwarming Instagram post, Emma said Snow has helped her add to her “dementia care toolbox” and is a “skilled leader in the space.”

Snow, CEO of Positive Approach to Care, told NewsNation it’s important for caregivers to realize that people living with dementia’s brains are changing, which meant their brain needs to change.

“It helps when you get the diagnosis to recognize, okay so now we know what we’ve been living with for a while, rather than everything in our life is going to change now,” she explained. “Because I mean, really, the change has been happening. So how do we figure out our new normal, when this is just not typical for what should be happening? So really taking a step back for a second and figure out what still gives the person a sense of purpose, value joy,”