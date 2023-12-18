Bungee fitness class encourages holiday fitness

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Ahead of the holidays, a unique gym is making a push for adults to stay fit this season.

This weekend, Ascend Bungee Fitness at 644 Grassfield Parkway hosted a “GLOW NIGHT” for Christmas. The class was invited to work to Christmas songs with lights and holiday decorations.

Some workouts included holiday names like “candy cane lane” and “nutcracker.”

“Everything is Christmas themed,” said Kandice Broadnax, Ascend Bungee Fitness co-founder.

A team of instructors are spreading a little holiday magic while staying fit. 10 On Your Side’s Kiahnna Patterson had a chance to strap into the bungee for a level one class to “pivot, launch and fly.”

Broadnax, a mom and a military wife, said she saw the bungee fitness class on TikTok during the pandemic and wanted to bring it to Hampton Roads.

“I used to dance competitively growing up, so I needed my creative outlet,” she said.

Through the end of the year and during Christmas week, there are several classes participants can take.

“We offer several classes throughout the week for beginners,” Broadnax said. “We always say to take a couple level one classes. It gets a little better each class and it gets more fun, in my opinion, in each class, you can fly a little higher!”

Broadnax called the gym a mental release.

“As soon as I rig in, I forget about whatever has been bothering me for the day,” she said. “Then on top of that, I lose on average per class about 400 to 600 calories.”

Modifications are welcomed for those who are hesitant to fully trust the bungee cords, hooks or straps.

“It is a fitness class, but you can make it customized to what works for you,” Broadnax said.

The fitness team is launching a six-week fitness challenge on Jan. 5.

“We’re doing six weeks of like nutrition, eating mental health, obviously incorporating bungee, if you’d like to,” said Broadnax. “Everyone’s got the resolutions, it’s cliche to [say] ‘New Year New Me,’ but at this point we want you to at least give it a shot!”

Learn more at ascendbungee.com.