Cancer deaths down 33%, per American Cancer Society

(NewsNation) — Cancer deaths are down 33% since 1991, the American Cancer Society reports. American Cancer Society’s Chief Scientific Officer, Dr. William Dahut joined “NewsNation Prime” on Sunday evening to talk about the new statistics.

The organization notes rates of cervical cancer are down substantially, while rates of prostate cancer continue to rise. With advancements being made in technologies and treatments, Dr. Dahut believes there is hope for reducing cancer deaths even further.

“People need to trust their bodies,” said Dr. Dahut, talking about preventative measures. “Be your own advocate.”

In the video above, Dr. Dahut discusses the society’s latest findings.