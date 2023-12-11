Cardinal Health recalls Covidien, urology and operating kits

FILE – A sign for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is displayed outside their offices in Silver Spring, Md., Dec. 10, 2020. On Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023, the FDA warned health care providers and the public about injuries and at least one death in premature infants who were given probiotic products in the hospital. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

(NewsNation) — In direct response to the FDA’s recall of some saline and sterile water medical products last month, Cardinal Health issued a medical device recall last week for its Covidien and Cardinal Health brand urology and operating room-specific kits and trays.

According to the press release, the kits and trays contain 0.9% sodium chloride irrigation USP and sterile water for irrigation USP supplied by Nurse Assist, the manufacturing company that claimed in November some brands of saline and sterile water medical products may not be sterile.

The following products were impacted during the November recall:

0.9% Sodium Chloride Irrigation USP (100 mL bottles, 250 mL bottles, 500 mL bottles, 1000 mL bottles, 3.1 oz spray can, 7.1 oz spray can, 3 mL syringes, 5 mL syringes, and 10 mL syringes)

Sterile Water for Irrigation USP (100 mL bottles, 250 mL bottles, 500 mL bottles, 1000 mL bottles, 120 mL cups, 10 mL syringes, and 30 mL syringes)

Patients who are immunocompromised are most at risk if they use the defective products, the press release said. The use of the defective product could result in severe or life-threatening adverse events.

However, according to the press release, no reports of harm have been reported.

The FDA recommends consumers check their saline and sterile water products and avoid using recalled items.