A community police officer stands guard at the main gate to the Purepecha Indigenous community of Comachuen, Michoacan state, Mexico, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)

MEXICO (NewsNation Now) — Amid a very high level of COVID-19 in Mexico, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday issued a warning to travelers to avoid the country.

“If you must travel to Mexico, make sure you are vaccinated and up to date with your COVID-19 vaccines before travel,” the CDC said on its website. “Even if you are up to date with your COVID-19 vaccines, you may still be at risk for getting and spreading COVID-19.”

According to Reuters’ COVID-19 tracker, Mexico is reporting an average of 36,431 new infections each day. The average number of deaths the country is reporting has risen by more than 320 over the last three weeks, Reuters reported.

Since the pandemic began, Mexico has seen a total of 4,985,689 infections and 306,920 coronavirus-related deaths.

On Monday, the CDC gave the same travel warning for 11 other countries: Anguilla; Brazil; Chile; Ecuador; French Guiana; Kosovo; Moldova; Paraguay; Saint Vincent and the Grenadines; Singapore; and the Philippines.

The CDC has a four-level system for determining Travel Health Notices. Mexico, along with more than 100 other countries, is now at Level 4, the CDC’s highest designation.

Larger countries that report 500 new COVID cases per 100,000 people over the course of 28 days are considered at a “high risk” for the highly infectious coronavirus.