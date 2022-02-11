CDC proposes new prescription opioid guidelines

(NewsNation Now) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has proposed softening guidelines for U.S. doctors prescribing oxycodone and other opioid painkillers.



The decision is a first in six years. In 2016, the CDC recommended strict limits on who could get prescription pain pills, and how long they could take them, which upset many chronic pain sufferers who felt their specific needs were being overlooked.

Now, the agency is reconsidering, allowing for more flexibility in patient care.

“We began to hear how the guidelines were being misused and misapplied” said Christopher Jones, the acting director of the CDC’s National Center for Injury Prevention and Control.

The general intent is to foster individualized patient care, Jones said. It also offers more options for treating the kind of short-term, acute pain that follows surgeries or injuries.

The revised guidelines recommend the lowest dosage for patients prescribed opioids for the first time, and instructs doctors to discuss potential alternative, non-pain pill therapies as well.

For those suffering chronic pain, lasting three months or more, it’s up to medical professionals to gauge the risk and benefits of continued use. The CDC is also steering away from specific dosage and length of prescription guidance, and warning against abruptly stopping the use of opioids.

Jones says the agency built in “flexibility to recognize that pain care needs to be individualized.”

Complete changes include:

— The CDC would no longer suggest trying to limit opioid treatment for acute pain to three days.

— The agency would drop the specific recommendation that doctors avoid increasing dosage to a level equivalent to 90 milligrams of morphine per day.

— The CDC would say doctors should consider having patients undergo urine tests to see if they are using other controlled and illicit drugs, but no longer would call on having such testing done annually.

— For patients receiving higher doses of opioids, the CDC would urge doctors to not abruptly halt treatment unless there are indications of a life-threatening danger. The agency would offer suggestions about how to taper patients off the drugs.