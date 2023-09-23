CDC reports significant increase in adult obesity rates

(NewsNation) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released a report indicating a significant increase in adult obesity rates across the United States.

The CDC report reveals that adult obesity rates have risen substantially, reaching an all-time high.

According to the CDC, new population data from 2022 show 22 states have an adult obesity prevalence at or above 35%, which is a notable increase from previous years.

Just ten years ago, no state had an adult obesity prevalence at or above 35%, the CDC reported.

The 22 states with an adult obesity prevalence at or above 35% include Alabama, Arkansas, Delaware, Georgia, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.

The CDC warns adults with obesity are at increased risk for many other serious health conditions, including as heart disease, stroke, type 2 diabetes, some cancers, severe outcomes from COVID-19, and poor mental health.

The findings are prompting health experts to issue an urgent call for comprehensive public health measures to address this growing health crisis.