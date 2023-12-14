CDC report: Teens having less sex

NEW YORK, NY – MAY 03: Ageneral view of atmosphere at the National Teen Pregnancy Awareness Month event in Times Square on May 3, 2011 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

(NewsNation) — A new report from the CDC finds fewer teens are sexually active.

The public health agency surveyed teens from 2015 to 2019 looking at their sexual behavior.

It found around 38% of male teens saying they had sex, down from around 42% when the last survey was released taking in data through 2010.

White male teens had the lowest rate of sexual activity, coming in at 33% on the question.

Among female teens, around 41% said they had sex, down from around 43% in the previous release of data.

The most common reason among male teens was saying they hadn’t “found the right person yet,” while the most common reason among female teens was saying that it was against their morals or religion to have sex at that point.

Meanwhile, the survey also found a big increase in the use of the Plan B contraceptive.

It found the use of Plan B had more than doubled since it was approved as an over-the-counter drug.