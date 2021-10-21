PHOENIX, ARIZONA – OCTOBER 06: Chris Paul #3 of the Phoenix Suns during the NBA preseason game at Footprint Center on October 06, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Suns defeated the Lakers 117-105. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — NBA All-Star Chris Paul has invested in a healthy food company, Roots Food Group, to ensure healthier food options for underserved communities.

“We are excited to have Chris Paul join the Roots Food Group family and team. He is a proven leader on and off the court and believes in Food is Medicine in his personal life and the mission of Roots Food Group,” Robert T. Jones, founder & CEO of Roots Food Group said.

Roots Food Group produces and distributes medically tailored meals and “Food Is Medicine” products prescribed by doctors as a covered benefit to treat various conditions and chronic diseases.

Not sure how to find us? Here’s how to watch NewsNation on TV and online.

“My interest in investing in Roots Food Group is to help provide access to healthy, high-quality food products to underserved communities and individuals with serious health conditions who will benefit from healthful food interventions,” Paul said.

As part of Paul’s investment, the Roots Food Foundation said it will partner with The Chris Paul Family Foundation to donate products to those “in need of healthy, unprocessed food.” The partnership will work in multiple areas of the country, including Phoenix, where Paul plays for the Suns, and in his home state of North Carolina.