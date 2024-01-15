Cigarette sales plummet: Are people smoking less?

Derrick Bergman, chairman of the Union for the Abolition of Cannabis Prohibition, smokes a marijuana cigarette in coffeeshop De Baron in Breda, Netherlands, on Friday, Dec. 15, 2023. Bergman was at the coffeeshop to mark the start of a new experiment with legally grown weed going on sale in two Dutch cities. (AP Photo/Mike Corder)

(NewsNation) — Cigarette sales in the United States hit a historic low in 2021, falling below the 200 billion mark for the first time since the Federal Trade Commission began tracking them in 1963.

The latest data reveals a continuous decline in cigarette consumption over the past 40 years, plummeting by over 50% since 2000 and a staggering 70% since the early 1980s.

Despite this decline, cigarette advertising and promotional spending have surged, reaching $8.1 billion in 2021 compared to $1.2 billion in 1980.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that the number of cigarette smokers in the U.S. has also declined, though not as rapidly as the drop in sales.

In 2021, an estimated 28.3 million adults smoked cigarettes, marking a 45% decrease from the 51.6 million reported in 1980.

These numbers don’t address the growing use of electronic cigarettes and vaping. Since 2014, e-cigarettes have been the most used tobacco product among U.S. youth, the CDC says. More than 2.5 million U.S. middle and high school students reported using e-cigarettes in 2022.

The percentage of adults who used e-cigarettes generally decreased as family income increased.

In 2021, 4.5% of adults aged 18 and over were current e-cigarette users, with e-cigarette use highest among adults aged 18–24 (11.0%).

The use of e-cigarettes among young adults is also a concern because nicotine adversely impacts brain development, which continues into the early to mid-20s.

Many young people report experimenting with e-cigarettes for a host of reasons, including curiosity, appealing flavors, easy access and use as well as the perception that they are a healthier alternative to cigarettes, according to the American Psychiatric Association.

More data is still required to see if people are overall smoking less or just smoking less cigarettes.