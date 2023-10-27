How to cope with anxiety linked to public shootings

A woman is hugged by a man at a reunification center at Auburn Middle School, in Auburn, Maine, after shootings in Lewiston on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023. (Derek Davis/Portland Press Herald via AP)

(NewsNation) — In the aftermath of events like the deadly shootings in Maine, trying to predict which spaces are safe and which aren’t is a seemingly impossible feat, but mental health experts have recommendations to combat that anxiety.

If news of the manhunt and casualties resulting from the shootings Wednesday has you feeling on edge, you’re not alone. A 2019 study by the American Psychological Association (APA) found a large majority of adults in the United States are stressed by mass shootings. A third of them say that fear stops them from going places including theaters, schools, malls and public events.

In times like these, tending to your basic physical and emotional needs, staying engaged with the people and activities that bring you joy and for some limited news consumption can make a difference.

It’s hard for people to be present and help others if their basic needs aren’t met, according to the American Counseling Association (ACA).

“Monitor all of your physical health needs – being sure to eat, sleep, exercise, and (if possible) maintain a normal daily routine,” the organization suggested on its website.

Pay special attention to changes in eating and sleeping habits, energy levels and mood, which can be signs of distress. In children, regressed behaviors like clinging and intense emotional reactions can also be signs they need support, according to the ACA.

The way a person responds to a crisis varies depending on factors including their age, history of trauma and how close they were to the incident in question, according to the ACA. Some people may feel panic, while others go on autopilot, and constant access to news coverage of traumatic events can make matters worse.

“There’s a great deal of evidence that individuals who are far away from mass shootings can face anxiety and impairments, and this is often correlated with the amount of media exposure they have,” Jonathan S. Comer, a professor of psychology and psychiatry at Florida International University, previously told the APA.

In those instances, limiting interactions with or avoiding the news altogether may be useful.

Amid the stress, it’s important to lean on the things that ordinarily make you happy, according to the ACA.

“Maintain practices that you have found to provide emotional relief,” the ACA recommends. “Remind yourself of people and events which are meaningful and comforting.”

If anxiety and sadness persist, don’t go it alone.

The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration National Helpline is a free, confidential, 24/7, 365-day-a-year treatment referral and information service in English and Spanish for individuals and families facing mental and/or substance use disorders.

You can reach them by calling 1-800-662-HELP (4357) or visit www.samhsa.gov and use the online treatment locator.