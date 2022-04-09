U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack speaks during a visit to Wheat Ridge Poultry and Meats, a locally-owned and operated butcher shop and meat processor, Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, in Wheat Ridge, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

(NewsNation) — Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack announced Saturday that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

In his post, he did not say where he might have contracted the virus but said he is vaccinated and boosted with mild symptoms.

“If you have yet to get vaccinated and boosted, please don’t wait,” he urged his followers.

A number of officials in Washington, D.C. have tested positive for coronavirus, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Pelosi received her positive test earlier this week, a day after appearing unmasked at a White House event with President Joe Biden.

Her spokesman, Drew Hammill, said in a tweet that she was fully vaccinated and boosted. Others recently infected include Reps. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., and Joaquin Castro, D-Texas; and two of President Biden’s cabinet members: Attorney General Merrick Garland and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo. Biden’s sister, Valerie Biden Owens, also tested positive this week.

All but Pelosi appeared to get COVID-19 after attending Washington’s annual Gridiron Club dinner on Saturday.

“While we have seen an increase in cases around people … some of us may know, I also would note cases remain down,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Friday.