Alaska becomes first state in US to open vaccines to all residents over 16

ALASKA (NewsNation Now) — Alaska’s governor announced the state would drop nearly all eligibility requirements for receiving a coronavirus vaccine, making them the first to do so in the nation.

Governor Mike Dunleavy stated it would be effective immediately. He also called it “a significant step forward in our efforts to put the virus behind us.”

Effective immediately, Alaska will become the 1st state in the nation to allow anyone over the age of 16 to get the COVID-19 vaccine. This marks a significant step forward in our efforts to put the virus behind us. #akgov #CovidVaccine — Governor Mike Dunleavy (@GovDunleavy) March 10, 2021

Dr. Anne Zink, the state’s chief medical officer, said Tuesday officials were seeing open vaccine appointments and wanted to act to allow as many people who want a vaccine to get one.

Alaska has led states in the percentage of its population to have received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker.

The state last week vastly expanded eligibility to include those ages 55 to 64 and those 16 and older who are classified as essential workers, at or potentially at high risk for severe illness from COVID-19 or who live in multigenerational households or communities lacking in water or sewer systems.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.