Arkansas, Mississippi have just 31 open ICU beds combined

(NewsNation Now) — Hospitals in Arkansas and Mississippi are “at a breaking point” as COVID-19 patients fill up ICUs, leaving less than three dozen open beds in both states combined.

A University of Mississippi Medical Center official says there are only six open ICU beds throughout the state.

Dr. LouAnn Woodward, UMMC COVID-19 incident commander, told NewsNation affiliate WJTV that the hospital is seeing more pediatric patients and younger adults who have contracted the Delta variant.

Not only is the medical center over capacity, but the hospital is also short-staffed.

Dr. Alan Jones, a COVID-19 clinical response leader, said UMMC and other hospital systems in the state are “at a breaking point.”

“We are not finite resources,” Jones said. “We can break. We can have to close. I think we’re rapidly heading to that direction.”

In Arkansas, there are only 25 open ICU beds in the state, a record low since the start of COVID-19, according to the state health department.

Arkansas Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson called the majority-GOP Legislature back into session to revert a state law he signed earlier this year prohibiting school mask mandates. Hutchinson expressed some regret about signing the ban but said the state’s cases were much lower when the bill passed.

“Everything has changed now,” he said Tuesday. “And, yes, in hindsight, I wish that it had not become law.”

The agenda for the session on Wednesday also includes a proposal to prevent the state from having to resume making supplemental unemployment benefits to thousands of residents.

Arkansas and Mississippi have some of the lowest vaccination rates in the country.

In Arkansas, about 36% of the state’s population is fully vaccinated. In Mississippi, it’s only 35%.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, around 50% of people in the United States are fully vaccinated.