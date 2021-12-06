At least 17 COVID cases on cruise ship docked in NOLA

NEW ORLEANS (NewsNation Now) — Cruise ships were one of the first casualties of the COVID-19 pandemic, as travelers quickly grew wary of being confined to a ship with thousands of others, any of whom could be carrying the highly infectious disease.

The resumption of cruise traffic has come with stringent testing guidelines which have prevented major incidents, but one Norwegian Cruise Lines ship docked in New Orleans has been found to have had at least 17 cases on board, one of which might be of the omicron variant.

NewsNation correspondent Ileana Diaz told “Morning in America” that when the ship docked in New Orleans, all the passengers and crew were tested, given take-home tests and asked to self-quarantine and follow CDC guidelines.

The original number of 10 positive tests quickly grew to 17, including one crew member who is believed to be the carrier of the omicron variant. Crew members and travelers were required to be vaccinated before the cruise left port, and it was suggested that they be tested before boarding.

The week-long cruise made stops in Honduras, Belize and Mexico before returning.

Norwegian Cruise Lines has released a statement saying that the company is following all CDC guidelines and is further performing contact tracing, reaching out to passengers and crew to establish those with whom they might have been in contact to do any necessary further testing.