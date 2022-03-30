Biden administration launches COVID website for 1-stop info

FILE – President Joe Biden speaks alongside Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong in the East Room of the White House, March 29, 2022, in Washington. The Biden administration is launching what it says is a one-stop website that will help people in the United States access COVID-19 tests, vaccines and treatments, along with status updates on infection rates where they live. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File )

WASHINGTON (NewsNation) — The Biden administration announced Wednesday it is launching a “one-stop website” that will help Americans access COVID-19 tests, vaccines and treatments, along with status updates on infection rates where they live.

President Joe Biden planned remarks Wednesday afternoon to announce the rollout of covid.gov.

“Now, with a click of a button, people will be able to find where to access all of these tools,” the White House said. People will also be able to find the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on COVID-19 in their community.

A White House fact sheet says the government has worked since the start of the Biden administration to set up more than 90,000 vaccination sites, distribute more than 400 million high-quality masks free of charge, send free test kits directly to people’s homes and set up “test to treat” sites where people can be tested for COVID-19 and receive treatment onsite if they receive a positive result.

The Biden administration’s announcement comes one day after the Food and Drug Administration authorized a second booster shot of the Pfizer or Moderna coronavirus vaccine for that age group and for certain younger people with severely weakened immune systems.

There’s evidence protection can wane particularly in higher-risk groups, and for them another booster “will help save lives,” FDA vaccine chief Dr. Peter Marks said.

More than 76.9% of the U.S. population has received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, according to data complied by the CDC.

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.