LIVE: Biden’s White House COVID-19 response team holds briefing

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — President Joe Biden is tapping the nation’s top scientists and public health experts to regularly brief the American public about the coronavirus pandemic that has claimed more than 425,000 U.S. lives.

Beginning Wednesday, administration experts will host briefings three times a week on the state of the outbreak, efforts to control it and the race to deliver vaccines and therapeutics to end it. The Trump administration ended the practice of regular scientific briefings early on in the pandemic. The briefing, which is scheduled for 11 a.m. EST will be live streamed in a player on the top of this page.

“We’re bringing back the pros to talk about COVID in an unvarnished way,” Biden told reporters Tuesday. “Any questions you have, that’s how we’ll handle them because we’re letting science speak again.”

The new briefings, beginning just a week into his tenure, are part of Biden’s attempt to build public confidence in institutions, particularly the federal government, with a commitment to share the bad news with the good.

“I’ll always level with you about the state of affairs,” he said Tuesday, repeating a central pledge of his inaugural address.

It’s a message of transparency about the pandemic that Biden promised as a candidate, warning that the nation faced a surge of coronavirus cases in what would be a “dark winter.”

Dr. David Hamer, a professor of global health and medicine at Boston University’s School of Public Health, said having briefings from health officials that are “based on serious science” would go a long way toward improving public perceptions of the vaccine.

“There’s a certain amount of vaccine hesitancy, and so educating people about the vaccine, how it works, how safe it is and how it can protect against the disease but also slow transmission is really important,” he said.

The stakes for Biden, whose presidency will be scrutinized on his handling of the pandemic and the largest vaccination campaign in global history, could hardly be higher.

Biden is pushing a weary populace to recommit to social distancing measures and mask-wearing, pointing to scientific models that suggest the practices could save 50,000 lives over the coming months. The administration will also face legal challenges to pandemic related executive actions. He has insisted members of his administration model best behaviors for the country.

In the weeks leading up to Biden’s inauguration, the U.S. set records in new cases and reported deaths almost by the day, as many states reimposed costly restrictions to slow the spread of the virus.

Wednesday’s briefing will be conducted virtually, rather than in person at the White House, to allow for questions from health journalists and to maintain a set timing no matter the schedule in the West Wing.

It will feature Jeff Zients, the Biden administration’s coordinator for pandemic response; his deputy, Andy Slavitt; Fauci; Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith, the chair of Biden’s COVID-19 equality task force; and Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the director of the CDC.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE – DECEMBER 08: Jeff Zients, President-elect Joe Biden’s pick to head the White House’s coronavirus response, speaks during a news conference at the Queen Theater December 08, 2020 in Wilmington, Delaware. With the novel coronavirus pandemic continuing to ravage the country with daily records for infections and deaths, members of Biden’s health team said they will make fighting COVID-19 the priority. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE – DECEMBER 08: Appearing via video link, Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith, President-elect Joe Biden’s choice to chair his COVID-19 equity task force, speaks during a news conference with Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris at the Queen Theater December 08, 2020 in Wilmington, Delaware. With the novel coronavirus pandemic continuing to ravage the country with daily records for infections and deaths, members of Biden’s health team said they will make fighting COVID-19 the priority. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE – DECEMBER 08: Dr. Rochelle Walensky, President-elect Joe Biden’s pick to head the Centers for Disease Control, speaks during a news conference at the Queen Theater December 08, 2020 in Wilmington, Delaware. With the novel coronavirus pandemic continuing to ravage the country with daily records for infections and deaths, members of Biden’s health team said they will make fighting COVID-19 the priority. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 21: Dr Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaks during a White House press briefing, conducted by White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, at the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House January 21, 2021 in Washington, DC. Psaki held her second press briefing since President Joe Biden took office yesterday. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

It comes as government scientists, led by Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert and Biden’s chief medical adviser, have been making regular media appearances to share their expertise in television and podcast interviews.

“I think there could be pockets within the country that may be more resistant to listening to evidence, because they may have set their minds on what they’ve heard from the past. But others still can be swayed and educated,” said Hamer in regards to the Biden administration mission of building public trust, adding that some Americans may never come around.

The Associated Press contributed to this article: Reporting by Zeke Miller; Alexandra Jaffe contributing.