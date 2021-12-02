Biden to announce new COVID-19 strategies as omicron spreads

President Joe Biden holds a face mask as he announces from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Thursday, July 29, 2021, that millions of federal workers must show proof they’ve received a coronavirus vaccine or submit to regular testing and stringent social distancing, masking and travel restrictions in an order to combat the spread of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

(NewsNation Now) — President Joe Biden will announce a nine-part plan to combat COVID-19 this winter as concern grows about the enigmatic omicron variant, according to senior administration officials.

The plan leans heavily on vaccinating — and boosting — Americans and keeping children in school. Biden will also announce that the mask mandate for domestic transit will be extended to March 18.

The administration will ramp up messaging to encourage adults, particularly seniors, to get booster doses at local pharmacies, including a town hall campaign through AARP. The White House will also organize family vaccination clinics through the Health Resources and Services Administration.

Vaccinating more kids will allow fewer issues in schools, the administration believes. One criticism of current school guidance is close contacts get quarantined for up to 14 days, which can lead to disruptions in learning and for parents. The administration says the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has been studying other approaches, such as having close contacts who test negative stay in the classroom, and will release its findings “in the coming weeks.”

The administration is also drafting guidance that would compel insurance companies to allow plan holders to apply for reimbursement for over-the-counter COVID-19 tests by Jan. 15.

The president will also urge businesses to enact vaccine-or-testing mandates, but a fact sheet provided ahead of Thursday’s announcement did not mention the administration’s embattled attempt to institute a nationwide vaccine mandate through the Occupational Safety and Health Administration. Last month, a judge blocked it from taking effect in 10 states.

Also in November, OSHA announced it would not enforce the proposed mandate as it’s challenged in court.

The administration says it has secured 13 million doses of antiviral medicine, which is six times the number of COVID-19-related hospitalizations recorded in 2021.

These policies come as scientists race to understand what to make of omicron, which went from newly discovered to the World Health Organization’s variant of concern list in a matter of days.

Wednesday, the first confirmed case of omicron in the U.S. was identified in California. Dr. Anthony Fauci told reporters the person was a traveler who returned from South Africa on Nov. 22 and tested positive Monday. Fauci said the person was vaccinated but had not received a booster shot and was experiencing “mild symptoms.”

The variant was first identified in South Africa, but further study revealed it was in Europe before then.

“We’ve seen a sharp increase in cases for the past 10 days. So far, they have mostly been very mild cases, with patients having flu-like symptoms: dry coughs, fever, night sweats, a lot of body pains,” said Dr. Unben Pillay, a general practitioner in Gauteng province, where 81% of the new cases have been reported.

Scientists have not come to a consensus on what omicron’s role in the pandemic will be. The WHO said the threat to the world is “very high,” but further study is needed.

The CEOs of Pfizer and Moderna, which make the highly effective mRNA vaccines used in the U.S., have both said they expect their formulas will need to be tweaked to maintain their current level of protection against omicron.

Still, they expect their vaccines will offer protection from severe disease. Firmer results from laboratory tests to determine the vaccines’ effectiveness is expected later this month.

Internationally, omicron is fueling a resurgence of strict pandemic mitigations. Japan is blocking any newly booked travel into the country through the end of the year.

Greece will fine residents older than 60 who don’t get vaccinated. European Union Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said EU nations should consider making vaccinations mandatory. And German Chancellor-designate Olaf Scholz said he will back a proposal that requires everyone to get vaccinated.