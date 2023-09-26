British vaccine expert warns world must prepare for next pandemic

STAMFORD, CONNECTICUT – APRIL 24: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) A “prone team,” wearing personal protective equipment (PPE), prepares to turn a COVID-19 patient onto his stomach in a Stamford Hospital intensive care unit (ICU), on April 24, 2020 in Stamford, Connecticut. The civilian/military team, made up of physical and occupational therapists turns over COVID-19 patients to help their labored breathing and increase lung capacity. Stamford Hospital, like many across the US, opened additional ICUs and have been augmented by military medical personnel to deal with the heavy patient load. Stamford, with it’s close proximity to New York City, has the highest number of coronavirus patients in Connecticut. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

(NewsNation) — As the world starts to exit the COVID-19 pandemic, the Chair of the UK Vaccine Taskforce has warned in a new op-ed in the Daily Mail the world must prepare for the next pandemic

Kate Bingham points to what the World Health Organization calls “Disease X” — a potentially extremely lethal virus that could emerge and sweep the world as quickly as COVID-19 did.

“Imagine Disease X is as infectious as measles with the fatality rate of Ebola. Somewhere in the world, it’s replicating, and sooner or later, somebody will start feeling sick,” she writes.

In order to prepare for that possibility, Bingham and co-author Tim Hames suggest a range of measures, from investing in new surveillance of emerging viruses to developing vaccine production capacity in more countries.

They propose the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations serve as the body in charge of coordinating the response to the future Disease X. The organization was launched in 2017 to help develop vaccines against future epidemics. It’s now working on a five-year plan to speed up vaccine development.

Warning about the potential of Disease X to be 20 times as deadly as COVID-19 was, Bingham warns, “The remarkable success of the scientific drive against COVID-19 shows what can be achieved when we pull together. But next time, we need to be far better and far faster.”