Budweiser offers free beer for COVID-19 vaccine recipients

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (WCMH) — Budweiser is offering a free round of beer for anyone over the age of 21 who can show they have been vaccinated.

The first 10,000 people to register at abeeronbud.com and upload a picture of an “I got vaccinated” sticker, a picture of a band-aid or a selfie at a vaccination location will receive a $5.00 virtual debit card.

The debit card can be redeemed for a single Budweiser beer.

Welcome back, Buds.

Get a round on us when you show you’ve been vaccinated at https://t.co/o34HFqGtID pic.twitter.com/KCUbnsqlCR — Budweiser (@budweiserusa) April 15, 2021

The promotion coincides with Budweiser’s revival of its “Reunited with Buds” ad, featuring the Clydesdales and puppy reunion.

The giveaway runs until May 16 or until all 10,000 virtual gift cards are gone. Residents of Alabama, California and Texas are not eligible.