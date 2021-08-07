California order to limit hospital visitors to vaccinated, those with a negative COVID-19 test

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Visitors to any of California’s hospitals will only be allowed access if they are vaccinated against COVID-19, or provide evidence of a negative COVID-19 test, according to an order about to come into effect by the California Department of Public Health.

The measure, published on Thursday, is designed to help control the spread of COVID-19.

The order applies to hospitals, skilled nursing facilities, and intermediate care facilities.

According to the new statewide policy, all healthcare facilities must either verify that visitors are fully vaccinated (with documentation to prove it) or those either unvaccinated or partially vaccinated must show proof of a negative SARS-CoV-2 test (where the specimen was collected within 72 hours before the visit).

The order also requires masks, personal protective equipment, and physical distancing requirements to be put in place.

According to the CDPH, the order is due to take effect on Aug. 11 and all facilities must comply by that time.