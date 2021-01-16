California Rep. Lou Correa tests positive for coronavirus

WASHINGTON, DC – NOVEMBER 12: U.S. Rep. Lou Correa (D-CA) speaks during a news conference to discuss the Supreme Court case involving Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) at the U.S. Capitol on November 12, 2019 in Washington, DC. On Tuesday morning, the Supreme Court heard oral arguments in a case related to President Donald Trump’s decision to end the DACA program. The justices are considering whether the Trump administration can end a program that shields around 700,000 young immigrants from deportation from the U.S. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. (NewsNation Now) — California Democratic Rep. Lou Correa said Saturday he has tested positive for COVID-19.

“Yesterday, I tested positive for COVID-19,” the Congressman said on Twitter. “I will be responsible & self-quarantine, away from my family, for the recommended time.”

Correa also said he will miss President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration while isolating.

Several members of Congress have tested positive for the disease in recent weeks. Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., Brad Schneider, D.- Ill, and Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman, D. – NJ also announced this week they had the virus.