California Rep. Lou Correa tests positive for coronavirus
Taylor Delandro
Posted:
|
Updated:
ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. (NewsNation Now) — California Democratic Rep. Lou Correa said Saturday he has tested positive for COVID-19.
“Yesterday, I tested positive for COVID-19,” the Congressman said on Twitter. “I will be responsible & self-quarantine, away from my family, for the recommended time.”
Correa also said he will miss President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration while isolating.
Several members of Congress have tested positive for the disease in recent weeks. Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., Brad Schneider, D.- Ill, and Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman, D. – NJ also announced this week they had the virus.