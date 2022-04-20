(NewsNation) — The Justice Department is filing an appeal aiming to overhaul a federal judge’s ruling that voided the federal mask mandate on planes and in public transportation settings, officials told The Associated Press on Wednesday.

According to reports, the notice of appeal was filed in federal court in Tampa.

The appeal comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) urged the Department of Justice to appeal the court decision that removed COVID-19 face mask requirements on mass transit.

The agency said it is their “continuing assessment that at this time an order requiring masking in the indoor transportation corridor remains necessary for the public health.”

This comes after a federal judge in Florida on Monday struck down the mask mandate for transportation. Following the ruling, the Transportation Security Administration announced they will no longer enforce mask mandates. Several major airlines also dropped mask requirements or made wearing masks optional during flights.

The mask mandate for mass transit was set to expire Monday, but the CDC extended it until May 3. The agency said they wanted more time to study the BA.2 omicron subvariant.