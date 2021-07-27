CDC set to unveil revised mask guidance for vaccinated Americans

People stand in line for early voting at the John F. Kennedy Library, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, in Hialeah, Fla. Masks are required at some polling places around the country and strongly encouraged in most others as a basic precaution to help keep poll works and others safe from the fast-spreading coronavirus. But mandates tying a face covering to casting a ballot are sure to lead to confrontations on Election Day, and those will almost certainly grab wide attention if they arise in any of the presidential battleground states. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is set on Tuesday to announce revised mask guidance for fully vaccinated Americans in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases.

Officials told Reuters the CDC is expected to recommend fully vaccinated Americans wear masks indoors in at least some instances, but the specifics are not clear.

The expected announcement reverses a decision made by the CDC just two months ago. The guidance specified that fully vaccinated people did not have to wear masks outdoors in crowds and in most indoor settings. The guidance still called for wearing masks in crowded indoor settings like buses, planes, hospitals, prisons and homeless shelters.

The CDC and White House did not immediately comment. The CDC said it plans an afternoon media briefing.

This comes amid the director of the CDC, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, saying just two weeks ago that the COVID-19 outbreak was becoming “a pandemic of the unvaccinated.”

For months COVID cases, deaths and hospitalizations were falling steadily, but those trends began to change at the beginning of the summer as a mutated and more transmissible version of the coronavirus, the delta variant, began to spread widely, especially in areas with lower vaccination rates.

Los Angeles County announced earlier this month it will reinstate an indoor mask mandate to combat the surge in coronavirus cases. Chicago recently revived its COVID-19 travel restrictions for states seeing significant case spikes.

About 163.2 million people, or 49.1 % of U.S. adults, have been fully inoculated with COVID-19 vaccines made by Pfizer Inc/ BioNTech SE, Moderna Inc. and Johnson & Johnson, according to CDC data. 188.7 million people, or 56.8% million adult Americans have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Reuters and the Associated Press contributed to this report.

Latest News