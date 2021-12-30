CDC warns against cruises, regardless of vaccination status

MIAMI (AP) — The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned people Thursday not to go on cruises, regardless of their vaccination status, because of onboard outbreaks fueled by the omicron variant.

The CDC said it has more than 90 cruise ships under investigation or observation as a result of COVID-19 cases. The agency did not disclose the number of infections.

“The virus that causes COVID-19 spreads easily between people in close quarters on board ships, and the chance of getting COVID-19 on cruise ships is very high,” even if people are fully vaccinated and have received a booster, the CDC said.

The Cruise Lines International Association said it was disappointed with the new recommendations, saying the industry was singled out despite the fact it follows stricter health protocols than other travel sectors.

The decision “is particularly perplexing considering that cases identified on cruise ships consistently make up a very slim minority of the total population onboard,” a statement said. “The majority of those cases are asymptomatic or mild in nature, posing little to no burden on medical resources onboard or onshore.”

In March 2020, as the coronavirus took hold in the U.S., the CDC put a halt to all cruises for what turned out to be 15 months. Last June, it allowed ships to resume sailing under new strict new conditions.

In August, as the delta variant surged, the agency warned people who are at risk of severe illness despite being vaccinated not to go on cruises.

The CDC on Thursday also recommended that passengers get tested and quarantine for five days after docking, regardless of their vaccination status and even if they have no symptoms.

Omicron has sent cases skyrocketing to unprecedented levels across the U.S., including Florida, the hub of the nation’s cruise industry. The state set another record this week for new daily cases, with more than 58,000 recorded Wednesday.

U.S. cruise lines have not announced any plans to halt trips, though vessels have been denied entry at some foreign ports.

Carnival Corp. spokesman Roger Frizzell said in an email after the CDC recommendation that the company had no planned changes.

“Our enhanced health and safety protocols have proven to be effective time and time again over the past year,” he said.

Travel expert Peter Greenberg told NewsNation Prime on Thursday that despite the numbers of cases being reported, it’s still relatively a small amount of people who are getting infected.

“When we see the numbers of cases coming out now, and they’re about 89 ships reporting at least one case, they’re all people who have been vaccinated,” Greenberg explained. “These are breakthrough cases, they’re manageable. They’ve been isolated. They’ve been quarantined and they’ve been contact traced.”

He continued “The biggest number of cases we had last week was a Royal Caribbean ship that had about 4,500 passengers on board and they reported 48 cases. Let’s do the numbers. That’s about 1%. There’s not a community in America that hasn’t figured that low. So we’re not in the red zone yet.”

Greenberg also noted that the CDC recommendation is just that — a recommendation. It’s not a warning or a ban. Greenberg said that he doesn’t believe that the cruise line industry will hit the red zone anytime soon, but he did give some advice for those who might be looking to cancel their trip.

“Right now, if you wait for the cruise line to cancel it, you’re in a much better position to get your money back. If you cancel it on your own, then you’re in a situation where you either don’t get a refund or you get a Future Cruise credit. My advice? Wait for the ship to cancel first.”

Watch Greenberg’s full interview with NewsNation Prime in the video player below.

Before the CDC announcement, Royal Caribbean Group said in a statement that omicron is leading to passenger cancelations and changes to itineraries, but it is causing “significantly less severe symptoms than earlier variants.”

The company said that since cruising restarted in U.S. waters last spring, 1.1 million guests had traveled with its cruise lines and 1,745 people had tested positive for COVID-19, or about 0.16%.

It said that 41 people required hospitalization, and that no passengers hit with omicron had been hospitalized.

“We don’t like to see even one case, but our experience is a fraction of the comparable statistics of virtually any other comparable location or industry. Few businesses are subject to such intense scrutiny, regulation and disclosure requirements by so many authorities,” said Richard Fain, CEO of Royal Caribbean.

Most cruise lines require adult passengers to show proof of vaccination against COVID-19. Ships are allowed to relax measures such as mask use if at least 95% of passengers and 95% of crew are fully vaccinated.

Iris Krysty, 76, of Hamburg, New Jersey, and her husband are supposed to leave on a 10-day Caribbean cruise Jan. 19. This latest CDC warning leaves travelers like them in an unfair bind, she said. Krysty was told Thursday that they can only get a refund if they test positive before the trip. So, they will go to avoid losing thousands of dollars — a decision with which their daughter and son-in-law are not happy.

“I know they’re upset about us going but that’s a lot of money for us to lose,” Krysty said. “As far as we know, we’re going and hope we’ll be OK.”

Janine Calfo, 55, of Salt Lake City, put off a four-day Carnival cruise from Long Beach, California, to Ensenada, Mexico, earlier this month when she got a breakthrough case of COVID-19 three days before departure. She rebooked the cruise for February and is still set on going.

“This is my own personal opinion, but it looks like the omicron is going to be a quick burn,” said Calfo, who is asthmatic and plans to get the booster in a couple of weeks. “My cruise is over 40 days away.”

She added, though: “I think I will plan on getting travel insurance this time.”

