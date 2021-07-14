Child tax credit payments heading out, here’s how much you can expect to get

(NewsNation Now) — Nearly four months after it was passed, the first newly-increased child tax credit payment has been sent out to qualifying families.

The IRS will send payments out on the 15th of every month through the end of the year. The only exception is August, when they will send the money on the 13th.

NewsNation affiliate WDAF reports that some parents in Kansas and Missouri already received their deposits ahead of the official rollout.

The IRS said about 60 million families can expect to receive payments.

“For the first time in our nation’s history, American working families are receiving monthly tax relief payments to help pay for essentials like doctor’s visits, school supplies, and groceries,” Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in a statement. “This major middle-class tax relief and step in reducing child poverty is a remarkable economic victory for America – and also a moral one.”

How much child tax credit money will I get?

The child tax credit has increased from $2,000 per child to $3,000 per child under the American Rescue Plan, passed in March. Parents of children under age 6 would be eligible for an even larger $3,600 total credit – all tax free. The plan also includes $3,000 benefits to the parents of 17-year-olds who meet plan qualifications. Previously, children had to be 16 or younger.

You can do the math for your family on the tool below.

What if I have a child in 2021?

The IRS bases its payment to you on your 2020 tax return by default. But, if you need to make changes, you can use their Child Tax Credit Update Portal.

How long will child tax credit payments last?

These increased, monthly payments are guaranteed through the end of this year, but they face an uncertain future after that. Democrats in Congress want to extend them through at least 2025, but Republicans have been lukewarm on the idea because of the cost.

Nexstar Media Wire contributed to this report.