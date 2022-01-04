Cities vow to crack down on illegal COVID testing pop-ups

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — For weeks, drivers in different cities across the U.S. have waited in long lines for coronavirus tests to safely return to work or to school.

In some cases, however, people’s test results are never returned. The Federal Trade Commission says fake testing sites are popping up across the country. While they can seem genuine, with legitimate signs, hazmat suits and realistic-looking tests, the FTC says they aren’t following sanitation protocols.

Some sites are even using people’s personal information including Social Security numbers and credit cards as a means of identity theft, or to run up unauthorized charges.

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker says the state is tackling the issue head-on.

“We’ve referred this to the Attorney General’s office,” Pritzker said Monday. “We intend to make sure that those operations are no longer (abusing) customers.”

Other states including California and cities such as New Orleans have vowed to crack down on the illegal pop-ups, as well.

The best way to know that the testing site you’re heading to is legitimate is to contact your primary care doctor or visit your state’s local health department’s website. Those concerned about an illegitimate test can also check with their local police department or sheriff’s office.