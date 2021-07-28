COVID-19 vaccination rates vary from state to state

MIAMI (NewsNation Now) — It’s a tale of two states: one in the north and one in the south. In Mississippi, a surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations has hospitals delaying elective surgeries.

In Vermont, many hospital rooms are empty. There are just five COVID hospitalizations in the entire state.

The vaccination numbers tell the story.

Mississippi has among the lowest vaccine rates in the country at just 39%. Vermont has the highest in the country with almost 84% of the population at least partially vaccinated.

“We’ve brought the vaccine to places where I don’t think other states had even dreamed you could do that,” said Vermont State Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine.

And it appears to be paying off.

In Mississippi, the picture is not nearly as rosy with cases of COVID-19 on the rise. Many emergency rooms have four-hour wait times.

“With the significant spike in numbers over the last two weeks we are having a great difficulty keeping up with the positive cases and keeping them out of the hospitals because the numbers have risen so fast,” said Dr. Bryan Batson of Forrest Health.

