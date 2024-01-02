COVID, flu and RSV cases likely to peak post-holidays: CDC

(NewsNation) — Doctors warn of a rise in respiratory illnesses such as flu, COVID and RSV now that the holidays are winding down and Americans are getting back into the swing of everyday life.

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) say the worst of the respiratory illness season is yet to come, even though COVID, flu and RSV activity are lower than this time last year. The CDC did say, however, that illnesses have started late this year.

Coronavirus and the flu are on the rise while RSV cases remain high, according to the CDC’s data. Doctors predict we are nearing peak sick season.

It all depends on where you live.

The CDC provided a map of the states, tracking where the highest levels of respiratory viruses are impacting Americans to most.

According to the data, New Mexico and Southeastern states are seeing the highest levels of respiratory illnesses right now while Americans in Montana, Nebraska, Vermont and West Virginia are experiencing minimal impact.

During the last week in 2023, close to 30,000 new patients were hospitalized for COVID. That’s the highest recorded data since last January. In addition, more than 14,000 Americans were hospitalized for the flu, according to the CDC.

The CDC reports the vaccination rate among Americans for COVID, flu and RSV remain low, which could lead to more severe illness and possibly more hospitalizations.

“Hospitalizations indicate severe illness. It does not mean deaths,” Emergency Physician Dr. Amy Ho said. “If you need the hospital, it means you need something only the hospital can offer such as oxygen, IV antibiotics, IV fluids if you can’t eat or drink and ventilators.”

She continued, “All that being said, there are home antivirals for flu and COVID, which could help you avoid hospitalizations.”

The CDC has been keeping track of all the new COVID variants, including JN.1. This variant doesn’t appear to pose any additional risk to the public compared to other strains, the CDC says. Vaccines and treatments still work against it.