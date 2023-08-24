COVID hospitalizations are rising again: Here’s what to know

CHICAGO (NewsNation) — An acceleration in new COVID-19 cases is being predicted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as new data reveals coronavirus hospitalizations have climbed 22% this week.

American hospitals have reported more than 12,600 new coronavirus admissions for the week ending Aug. 12, which was nearly a 22% jump from the previous week, the CDC reported.

However, CDC data shows that hospital admission rates are still considered low in 97% of the U.S.

While the peak is nowhere near where it used to be, it’s important to know how to keep you and your family safe as new variants spread. Here is what you need to know to prepare for a possible COVID-19 surge.

What is causing this new wave of COVID-19?

Health officials have attributed the recent surge to changes in behavior, including travel, school starting up and heat waves driving people into air-conditioned spaces, where recirculated air can spread the virus.

Plus, since the public health emergency ended back in May, COVID-19 prevention precautions like wearing masks and social distancing have fallen to the wayside for most Americans.

What should I know about the BA.2.86 And EG.5 variants?

The new coronavirus variants — BA2.86 and EG.5 — are reportedly not more dangerous than previous COVID-19 strains, according to Women’s Health. However, it’s important to stay informed and know the variants currently circulating nationwide.

First detected last month, a handful of infections caused by BA.2.86 have been reported in the U.S., Denmark, South Africa, the U.K. and Israel. So far, only two cases from BA.2.86 have been confirmed in the U.S., and it is believed to be descended from the BA.2 “stealth” variant that surged globally early last year.

However, the BA.2.86 COVID-19 subvariant may be more capable of causing infections in people who previously contracted the virus or have been vaccinated, according to a risk assessment from the CDC, though it remains unclear if this strain causes more severe illness than others.

Another emerging new variant, EG.5, currently accounts for 20% of infections in the U.S. according to the CDC data. Informally known as Eris, it has become the dominant COVID-19 variant in the U.S.

The EG.5 variant is a subvariant of the omicron strain. So far, there’s no evidence it causes more severe illness than other variants.

The CDC told Politico there’s no reason to believe that Eris spreads more easily than other variants. The agency has also indicated vaccines are effective against it. However, public health officials in other countries have indicated the virus is both more infectious and more easily able to evade immunity from vaccines or prior infections.

The World Health Organization also released an analysis of the variant, suggesting Eris does have some immune escape characteristics that could cause a rise in cases.

What are the symptoms of the new COVID variants?

Symptom-wise, EG.5 appears to be at least somewhat similar to other variants. Symptoms include cough, fever, shortness of breath, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headaches and a loss of taste or smell. But there are signs the new variant may include a runny nose, sore throat, congestion, sneezing and nausea, which have not been common symptoms of earlier variants.

Additional information regarding COVID-19 symptoms can be found on the CDC website.

What are some ways I can prevent contracting the coronavirus?

As case counts are up again, the CDC’s COVID precautions remain the same as earlier in the pandemic, especially for those who are at high risk for severe illness. The best ways to prevent COVID include staying current on vaccines and boosters, social distancing in public and wearing an N95 or KN95 mask.

The vast majority of people have some level of antibodies against COVID-19, either through prior infection or vaccination. However, the updated COVID-19 shots for this fall are expected to become available sometime in September, pending approval by federal regulators.

The updated COVID-19 vaccines are targeted towards strains descending from the XBB omicron subvariant. The CDC said researchers are evaluating the effectiveness of the updated shots, which are anticipated to reduce severe disease and hospitalizations.

While mask-wearing became highly politicized over the course of the pandemic, some agencies are deciding to return to mask policies. Opinions on whether businesses, schools and government agencies had the authority to make such requirements were divided largely along partisan lines.

Clinicians and public health experts maintain that high-quality N95 masks help in reducing viral spread in communities.

Earlier this week, Hollywood movie studio Lionsgate asked its employees to wear masks on certain floors of its facilities in Santa Monica, California, in response to a few staff members testing positive for COVID-19.

Schools including Rutgers University in New Jersey and Morris Brown College in Georgia have issued mask mandates for their respective campuses, with the Atlanta-based school reinstating masks as a two-week precautionary measure.

As the pandemic went on and the U.S. gathered more tools for treating and limiting the spread of COVID-19, health experts advised that people use mitigation methods based on their own individual risk assessments.

It’s also important to stay informed and be aware of health misinformation, especially online.

What do I do after testing positive?

If someone tests positive for COVID-19, it is important for the patient to isolate themselves from others to prevent themselves from spreading the virus. Isolation, masking and avoiding contact with people who are at high risk are the the top recommendations from the CDC.

After testing positive, the CDC recommends staying at home for at least five days and isolating from others in the household. The CDC says people are most infectious during these first five days. If coronavirus patients’ symptoms improve, they can end their isolation after five days. If not, health officials encourage those sick with the virus to isolate until they are fever-free for 24 hours and symptoms begin improving.

If symptoms worsen, health experts encourage patients to seek medical care for the proper treatment.

When should I seek emergency medical attention?

The CDC warns that patients who tested positive for the virus should see emergency medical care if they experience trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion, the inability to wake or stay awake, or if they have pale, gray or blue-colored skin, lips or nail beds.

Nexstar and The Hill contributed to this report.