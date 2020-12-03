Delta Air Lines, CDC to launch first COVID-19 contact tracing program

A Delta Airlines plane is seen at the gate at Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC), Utah, on October 5, 2020. (Photo by Daniel SLIM / AFP) (Photo by DANIEL SLIM/AFP via Getty Images)

ATLANTA (NewsNation Now) — Delta Air Lines is partnering with the CDC to become the first airline to launch coronavirus contact tracing for travelers arriving in the United States.

Delta announced Thursday that the voluntary contact tracing program will begin Dec. 15. The airline will ask customers traveling to the U.S. from an international location to voluntarily provide five pieces of information to help in contact tracing.

The information includes: full name, email address, address in the U.S., primary phone, and secondary phone. Delta says providing this information will streamline contact tracing.

“Under the new process, we are working with the CDC to streamline contact tracing efforts by directly and securely transmitting the five requested customer data points to the CDC via U.S. Customs and Border Protection,” Delta said in a release. “This will give the CDC access to the data in moments, dramatically decreasing the time it takes to notify affected customers via local health departments.”

If someone on the plane is later confirmed to be flying while infectious for the coronavirus, the CDC will request a passenger manifest from Delta to identify everyone seated within two seats around the confirmed case.

Customers can voluntarily participate if they are flying on a Delta-operated flight or they are a foreign national and/or a U.S. passport holder traveling to the United States as your final destination.

Delta also said it will continue to block the middle seats of their planes to allow for better social distancing until March 30, 2021.

For more information, visit Delta’s website.